A high school for addicts could soon open in Columbus

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — A high school for addicts–it may sound crazy, but next year, one could be coming to Columbus.

NBC4’s Katie Ferrell recently went to Indianapolis to visit Hope Academy, one of the 40 recovery high schools in the country.

The school looks like any other high school, but every student is struggling with addiction. Instead of being punished for their problems kids get support at recovery schools, and tell Katie that for the first time, they no longer feel ashamed.

At Hope Academy, students attend tuition-free. They get their vitals taken, they’re drug tested, recovery coaches are as accessible as teachers, and help for a relapse is just a call away.

Back in Columbus, a group of passionate recovering addicts and frustrated parents are looking to Hope Academy as a model for a future school.

Tonight on NBC4 at 5, Katie Ferrell looks at how this could work in central Ohio and when the first of these type of schools may open. 

 

