Babysitter convicted of murder in death of four-month-old boy

By Published:
(Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office)

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – A California babysitter was convicted Tuesday or killing a four-month-old boy she was supposed to be watching.

Brittany Ann Ingrassi, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder, assault on a child becoming comatose, child abuse and assault on a child causing death.

Ingrassi will be sentenced on June 2. She faces 25 years to life in prison.

The death happened March 22, 2016 when baby Aiden Lopez was left with Ingrassi. When the boy’s mother returned that evening, Ingrassi met her outside and said the baby was not breathing, according to prosecutors.

The mother called 911 and Aiden was taken to an area hospital with skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury. He died a few days later.

Prosecutors said Ingrassi was unhappy being a babysitter and was drunk while caring for Aiden.

