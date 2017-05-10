Better Call Jackson: Drainage issues in Pataskla creating health, safety concerns for homeowners

Published:

PATASKLA, OH (WCMH) — There’s a stretch of Summit Station in Pataskla lined with older, well maintained homes. It’s a beautiful neighborhood with an ugly, hidden problem.

The problem? Every time it rains, the water doesn’t drain like it is supposed to. Instead, it stands in the backyards for days, creating a breeding grounds for ticks and mosquitoes. In the worst cases, the problem is damaging sidewalks, destroying furnished basements and leaving mold everywhere.

Several homeowners reached out to Better Call Jackson after not getting any answers from the city. And with several recent warnings from Ohio health officials about ticks, residents are extra concerned.

“It’s just a health hazard,” Beverly Meyer told Mike Jackson. “We have ticks. We have mosquitoes. We have everything.”

So why hasn’t the city fixed the problem? Better Call Jackson gets answers from the Pataskla City Engineer tonight on NBC4 at 6pm.

