California woman gives birth to 13.5 pound baby

FRESNO, CA  (WCMH) — Baby Raymond Reyes is home, but it might be a stretch to call him a “little” bundle of joy.

Raymond was born April 30 at Mercy Medical Center and came into the world weighing 13.5 pounds.

“Oh my gosh he looks like a toddler, he was so big,” his mother Jenna Reyes tells KFSN.

Reyes said she thought she was going to have a 10 or 11 pound baby, and decided to have Raymond via C-Section.

After remaining in the hospital for a few days for medical issues, Raymond is now home with his family, enjoying time with his new big sister.

