Columbus police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Ralph Edward Barrie (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man wanted in connection with a homicide that happened May 1.

According to Columbus police, 18-year-old Ralph Edward Barrie, also known as RJ, shot and killed Alexander Lorms early in the morning on Monday, May 1.

Police described Barrie as a white male standing 6’4″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators say Barrie is known to be armed and dangerous. They say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the location of Barrie is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or 911.

