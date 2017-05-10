COTA releases video of Brian Golsby taken hours before attacks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New details were released on Wednesday with evidence that prosecutors will present to a jury in the murder case of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

Surveillance video released by COTA on Wednesday shows Brian Golsby, who’s currently facing rape, kidnapping and murder charges.

This is the first time the public is seeing video of Golsby on multiple COTA buses. The images of Golsby were taken by the security cameras on the COTA buses. One video shows Golsby entering and exiting a COTA bus on February 6, 2017 and the other surveillance video was captured on February 8, 2017 shortly after 7 pm. Tokes was kidnapped the night of Feb. 8 and then murdered.

Prosecutors will present these videos as evidence to the jury.

Video shows Golsby in the OSU campus area. Another video shows Golsby dropped off in German Village, a short time before a woman was robbed and pistol whipped on Mohawk Street. Police say Golsby was behind that attack along with at least 6 other attacked that happened in German Village.

Police say Golsby was wearing an ankle monitor when he kidnapped and killed the 21 year old student, Reagan Tokes. Toke’s body was found in a Grove City Park the day after she went missing. According to the coroner’s office she was raped and shot twice. Brian Golsby’s murder trial is set for February 18, 2018.

Reagan Tokes was a psychology major at The Ohio State University where she was set to graduate on May 7, 2017. Tokes’ family accepted an honorary degree on Reagan’s behalf on Sunday.