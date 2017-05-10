CPD rules officer violated division policy in stomp of suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After investigating, the Columbus Division of Police officials have ruled that Officer Zachary Rosen used a type of force outside of department’s policy.

According to a release by CPD, Rosen’s stomp on a suspect April 8, was an untrained technique and found to be an unreasonable force applied. The strike was considered a violation, and the investigation has been forwarded to the Division’s Discipline Grievance Section for a just cause review.

A lieutenant assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau will review the investigation for completeness in accordance with Division policy and the collective bargaining agreement. A review of past discipline decisions involving similar conduct by Division employees will assist in determining whether the actions of the officer warrant deviation of progressive discipline, which could result in a hearing in front of the Chief of Police.

The Division’s Use of Force policy states:

Officers shall use their training to guide them through a use of force The preferred response to resistance and aggression is a trained technique. However, during a situation involving the infliction or threatened infliction of serious physical harm, the use of an untrained response (e.g., neck restraints), while not normally authorized, may be reasonable to end the threat and survive the encounter. The proper exertion of physical force used to control persons shall be consistent with Division policy.

Rosen was one of two officers involved in the June, 2016 shooting death of Henry Green. A grand jury recently declined to indict Rosen and Officer Jason Bare for that shooting.

The incident started Saturday along the 3100 block of Maize Road. Columbus police officers were investigating a report of a man threatening to “shoot up the house and everyone in it,” according to a police report.

According to court documents, police chased the suspect south from the home on Maize Road. Officers caught up with him in the 800 block of Weldon Avenue.

Video posted to YouTube by Roiesha Pettiford shows a portion of the arrest. The suspect, Demarko Anderson, appears to be on the ground with an officer on top of him. Another officer, later identified as Rosen, comes from outside of the frame and kicks Anderson.