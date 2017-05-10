Crawford County officials find heroin, fentanyl while executing search warrant

By Published:

CRESTLINE, Ohio (WCMH)– The Crawford County Special Response Team completed a month-long heroin trafficking investigation Tuesday night.

The team executed a search warrant on the 2600 block of State Route 598.

Inside officials say they found 74 unit doses of heroin, syringes, fentanyl, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Officers say they took 27-year-old Aaron L. Frazee, 58-year-old William C. Frazee, and 25-year-old Alexis N. Kouns into custody at the scene.

Aaron Frazee is facing charges for drug trafficking, William Frazee is facing charges for permit drug abuse, and Kouns is facing charges for  possession of drugs and probation violation.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation was a joint operation. The Crawford County Special Response Team is made of officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police and Fire Departments, and Galion Police and Fire Departments.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s