Crawford County officials find heroin, fentanyl while executing search warrant

CRESTLINE, Ohio (WCMH)– The Crawford County Special Response Team completed a month-long heroin trafficking investigation Tuesday night.

The team executed a search warrant on the 2600 block of State Route 598.

Inside officials say they found 74 unit doses of heroin, syringes, fentanyl, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Officers say they took 27-year-old Aaron L. Frazee, 58-year-old William C. Frazee, and 25-year-old Alexis N. Kouns into custody at the scene.

Aaron Frazee is facing charges for drug trafficking, William Frazee is facing charges for permit drug abuse, and Kouns is facing charges for possession of drugs and probation violation.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation was a joint operation. The Crawford County Special Response Team is made of officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police and Fire Departments, and Galion Police and Fire Departments.