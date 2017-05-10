Hearing officer says Ohio online school owes state $60M

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – A state hearing officer has ruled against Ohio’s largest online charter school in its appeal of the state education department’s determination that the school owes $60 million for enrollment that can’t be justified.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the officer’s recommendation to the Ohio Board of Education says the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow didn’t document its full enrollment and was overpaid by $64 million last school year.

The officer recommends the board use its power to collect $60 million of overpayment or deduct it from the school’s future payments. The board can accept, reject or modify the recommendations.

ECOT argues the Ohio Department of Education illegally created a new rule asking for data not required previously.

ECOT was closed Wednesday evening. A message seeking comment was left at its offices.

