Matthew McConaughey makes a stop in Hocking Hills for some ziplining

HOCKING HILLS, OH (WCMH) — Turns out Matthew McConaughey thinks taking a canopy tour in Hocking Hills is alright, alright, alright.

Hocking Hills Canopy Tours posted photos to its Facebook page, Monday featuring the actor stopping by the business.

“You just never know who will show up and go ziplining at Hocking Hills Canopy Tours on any given day!!!?!?” the post stated.

McConaughey was recently in Cleveland shooting his new movie called “White Boy Rick.”