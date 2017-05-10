Mother ambushed, beaten in front of own home during carjacking

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Surveillance video shows the moment a man beat and robbed a 76-year-old woman before stealing a car from her own driveway.

“I felt very furious, a lot of anger,” Paul Nguyen, the woman’s son told KPRC. “You see it on YouTube, online, but for it to happen to your own family member and to your mom, it’s just like I couldn’t bear to watch the video.”

Surveillance cameras show Kim Dang getting out of her car in her driveway and walk toward her door. Moments later, she was blindsided by a man who punched her in the jaw, shoved her down and took off with her silver Honda.

The car was found about 10 minutes away, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Even though she has to take it easy for a week, the mother of five, who is originally from Vietnam, said she is praying for her assailant.

She said she was shaken up, but is not angry and hopes her attacker thinks about what he’s done.