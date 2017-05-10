Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in north Columbus.

It happened shortly before 9pm near the intersection of Morse Road and Sandy Lane Road.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

