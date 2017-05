LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Police in Los Angeles chased a possible robbery suspect Wednesday night.

The chase started around 6:30pm in the Whittier area, according to NBC Los Angeles.

At several points during the chase, the suspect was seen driving on the wrong side of the road on surface streets. He even went through a car wash in an attempt to avoid police.

Around 6:49pm, the driver was seen getting out and surrendering to police.