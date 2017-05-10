NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing and police-involved shooting in Newark.

According to Newark Police, officers are now investigating a stabbing, chase and police-involved shooting on Garfield Avenue.

One stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital. One more person was hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with police officers after a chase, according to Newark police.

No police officers were injured.

The condition of those hospitalized was not immediately clear.

