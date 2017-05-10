Pres. Trump to meet top Russian diplomat at the White House

"We shall see," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, in answer to a question about if US Russia relations were improving, during a meeting with Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic Monday, May 8, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Tillerson will meet with his Russian counterpart about the Syria crisis amid a new Russia-led push to create safe zones to lower violence. The State Department and Russia's Foreign Ministry say that Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Washington Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat at the White House, officials say, marking the highest level contact with Russia of the American leader’s young presidency. It would also signal that the two countries have improved ties Trump recently described as being at an “all-time low.”

Trump’s talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take place after his meetings earlier Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

A Russian plan to stabilize Syria after more than six years of civil war is the most urgent foreign policy topic on the agenda. But the meeting will be impossible to separate from the Trump administration’s unfolding political drama amid investigations into possible election-year collusion between Trump campaign associates and the Kremlin.

