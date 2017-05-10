Public debut of April the giraffe and Tajiri delayed due to weather

In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WCMH) – The petting zoo made famous by April the Giraffe says it is delaying its weekend opening due to impending bad weather.

Animal Adventure Park announced the news Wednesday.

It is with great regret to inform you the Opening of Animal Adventure Park must be delayed due to the Nor’easter rolling through this weekend.

Rain and unseasonably cold temperatures will prevent many species from being on exhibit and may pose storm risks to our guests.

As always, the safety and comfort of our animals and guests is priority.

We will Open Monday the 15th at 10 am.

We could not be more apologetic for the inconvenience this will cause our guests.

Please share this post to inform.

– The AAP Team

The park was originally supposed to open Saturday, May 13.

The park rose to fame due to the widely-watched live stream video of April the Giraffe preparing to give birth to a calf. The stream eventually became the most watched live video on Youtube.

