Public debut of April the giraffe and Tajiri delayed due to weather

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WCMH) – The petting zoo made famous by April the Giraffe says it is delaying its weekend opening due to impending bad weather.

Animal Adventure Park announced the news Wednesday.

It is with great regret to inform you the Opening of Animal Adventure Park must be delayed due to the Nor’easter rolling through this weekend.

Rain and unseasonably cold temperatures will prevent many species from being on exhibit and may pose storm risks to our guests.

As always, the safety and comfort of our animals and guests is priority.

We will Open Monday the 15th at 10 am.

We could not be more apologetic for the inconvenience this will cause our guests.

Please share this post to inform.

– The AAP Team