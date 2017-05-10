Truck driver hears strange thud on Ohio highway, makes surprising discovery

By and Published:
An airplane clipped the top of a semi-truck and crashed at the Fremont Airport on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. No one was injured. -- Sandusky Register photo/ERIN McLAUGHLIN

FREMONT, OH (AP/WCMH) — A truck driver who heard a strange thud while driving down an Ohio highway says he pulled over to find landing gear sticking out his trailer after it was clipped by a small plane making a low approach.

No one was injured in the collision near the Fremont airport Tuesday. The pilot of the plane landed the aircraft on its belly.

Truck driver Russ Street pulled over at the airport, thinking he might have blown a tire, and saw a small tire sticking out of the top of his trailer.

“I was just driving down Ohio 53, and I heard a boom,” Street told the Sandusky Register. “It rocked the trailer. I thought the semi was going over.”

State police say it’s unclear why the plane was coming in low. They say the pilot, 71-year-old John Randall, was out for a short practice flight.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive Wednesday.

