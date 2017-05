COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a wrong-way driver was involved in an accident on I-71 northbound near 17th Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 2:30 am.

The highway is shut down at the scene of the accident, but officials are letting drivers proceed around cones to get through before the exit.

Police say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was uninjured and arrested at the scene. One person from the other car was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.