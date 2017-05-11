12-year-old Florida girl accidentally kills 2-year-old brother after running him over

Published:

ORLANDO, FL (WESH) A 12-year-old girl accidentally ran over and killed her 2-year-old brother in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers believe the 12-year-old sister went to start the car as the family was getting ready to leave their home.

The 2-year-old went to the hospital in the same vehicle a little after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The child was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital, then Osceola Regional Medical Center before he passed, officials said.

Police continue to investigate.

