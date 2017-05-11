Armed Santa-dressed suspect robs North Carolina cell phone store

WNCN Staff Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man dressed as Santa and carrying a possible shotgun robbed a cell phone store over the weekend, according to information from Durham police.

The incident happened Saturday around 9:30 a.m. at Boost Mobile at 2000 Avondale Drive, police said.

The man dressed as Santa Claus entered the store and pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to police.

He put the money in a red bag and fled. Two surveillance images were released Wednesday from the robbery.

He was described as a black male, between 20 to 25 years old, between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

