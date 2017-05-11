Attorney: Ohio 8-year-old committed suicide two days after being bullied at school

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.

Gabe Taye killed himself at his Cincinnati home Jan. 26. The attorneys say a school surveillance video shows Taye being thrown against a wall by another child in a bathroom entrance and knocked unconscious. The attorneys, who viewed the video, say the boy lay unconscious for 7½ minutes before an assistant principal and a school nurse came to his aid.

According to WLWT, Taye hanged himself from his bunk bed with a tie in January.

The attorneys say school officials told the boy’s mother that day that he’d fainted but was alert. They say she only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a police investigative file.

“There is concern that there was more violence going on in that school. There was more bullying than mom ever knew, was ever told, and as we learn things, it’s been hard to share them with her because her response is, if I had only known,” the mother’s attorney, Jennifer Branch told WLWT.

Cincinnati school officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.