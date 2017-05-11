‘Camp Click’ aims to inspire Columbus middle schoolers through photography

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Last fall, The Columbus Foundation introduced a new event called The Big Table.

The idea was simple–a day dedicated to bringing the community together to discuss problems and possible solutions. The expectation was that 100 or more people would sign up to host small conversations. The outcome was much greater than that, as 500 hosts brought thousands of people to their “tables.”

“When given a spark or an idea, this is a community that is willing to be catalyst for each other,” said Kelley Griesmer with the Columbus Foundation.

More than just conversations have come out of that day–real action has resulted from the talks. One group will see their idea become a reality next school year with Camp Click. It’s a program that is being implemented at Harmon Expeditionary Middle School Students will be given training on photography from professionals in that field and they will receive a digital SLR camera to keep.

“I think it has a lot of potential to touch a lot of lives in power a lot of students and really foster creativity,” said Corey Favor with Creative Control Fest.

The group is currently collecting camera donations at Midwest Photo. You can drop off any digital SLR camera during regular store hours–click here for more information.

If you would like to learn more about The Big Table or to be a host for the year’s event being held on Wednesday, May 17, visit The Columbus Foundation website.