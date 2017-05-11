Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission Mother’s Day

Visitors arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday by offering free admission to all moms.

The zoo is partnering with TriHealth to offer the deal, according to a press release. There are quite a few baby animals on display, including 3 tiger cubs, 3 painted dog pups, two giraffes, a red panda, and an armadillo.

The zoo is open 10am-5pm on Sunday, May 14. It is located at 3400 Vine Street in Cincinnati.

The zoo recommends arriving before 10:30am or after 2:30pm to avoid “most traffic and delays.”

