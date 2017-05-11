GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York college lacrosse team has replaced its warm-up music with a recording of a portion of a speech by President Donald Trump.

An Instagram video of the Adelphi University team was posted Wednesday showing players running onto the field at the conclusion of an excerpt of a Trump speech that includes his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Lax team comes out of the tunnel to a Trump speech. Somewhere @oldrowofficial is cumming themselves. Follow @barstoolnewsnet if you like to argue with people in comment sections A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on May 10, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Newsday reports Adelphi athletic director Danny McCabe says in a statement the pre-game music is chosen as a team. It was approved because it did not contain vulgarity or inappropriate subject matter.

The team finished the regular season with a 14-3 record. It begins the NCAA Division II playoffs against Pace on Saturday.

Adelphi is a private university on Long Island.

The Barstool Sports website was the first to report the Instagram video.