Columbus drug investigation leads to heroin, meth, cocaine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A six-week long investigation by Columbus police resulted in heroin, meth, cocaine and at least $100,000 in cash being off of Central Ohio streets.

It began with a complaint in South Columbus from someone believing a car was delivering drugs to the area. It eventually led to CPD finding reasons to search four different residences.

Four search warrants were executed on the morning of May 3.

According to police documents, items seized from a Dublin apartment included $26,993 in American cash, $1,090 in pesos, five different identification cards including a Mexican passport and multiple unspecified documents and cell phones.

Less than two miles away at a Northwest Columbus apartment, nine bricks of heroin and meth, 12 kilograms of cocaine, two suitcases and unspecified amount of cash were among the items seized. In April, an SUV leaving the same apartment was stopped by Ohio State Patrols and $90,000 in cash was discovered inside the vehicle.

Also believed to be connected to the aforementioned residences is an East Columbus resident at which more than 1,000 grams of heroin was confiscated and a Hilliard residence where an unspecified amount of cash was confiscated.