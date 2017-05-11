Columbus police searching for Circle K stabbing, robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Circle K clerk is recovering this morning after he was stabbed during a robbery in north Columbus.

According to Columbus police, at about 1:58am, a man entered the Circle K in the 1500 block of Kenny Road, drew a large knife and demanded cash.

Police say during the robbery, the clerk was stabbed by the suspect.

The clerk was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with a stab wound to his upper left arm. He was treated and released, according to police.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.