Fire destroys home in Reynoldsburg, leaving family of 6 homeless

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — A fire in Reynoldsburg on Briarcliff Avenue left a family of six, including a 6-month-old and a 4-year-old child, without a home Thursday night.

No one was injured, but family members are shaken up.

Fire officials say they continue to investigate what caused a loud boom followed by the fire. It happened around 1:00pm Thursday afternoon.

Greg Johnson, 22, woke up to a loud boom and then saw black smoke coming through the bottom of his bedroom door.

“I don’t know how I woke up because I’m a deep sleeper,” Johnson told NBC4. “Opened up my door room and I all I could see was black so I just ran.”

Johnson ran to the neighbor’s house to call 911. He then called his wife and his father in law.

“Literally within 7-8 minutes it was this bad,” said homeowner Doug Jackson. “I was not expecting my whole house to be burned up inside”.

Johnson’s 6-month-old and 4-year-old children were not home at the time of the fire.

“There’s just a lot of things that was my grandmothers that mean a lot to me,” Jackson said. “My stuff I can replace, but just if that was my grandmothers meant a lot to me. Everything I own is gone.”

Truro Township Battalion Chief Allen Deaver believes the fire started somewhere in the kitchen.

Jackson said “this can happen to you in five minutes” as he was just a few minutes away down the street when he got the call from his son-in-law that his house was on fire.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.