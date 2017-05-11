High speed chase ends in standoff at California movie theater

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — A high speed chase has ended in a standoff at a movie theater in Los Angeles, California, KNBC-TV reports.

Police were seen chasing after a dark colored four door Hyundai late Thursday evening along the 60 Freeway. The driver hit speeds of 110mph at some points during the chase while weaving in and out of traffic.

The chase then came to an end outside an Edwards Cinema, KTLA-TV reports. The suspect was seen running into the theater.

Police have surrounded the theater, but they have not made an arrest yet.

There is no word on why the driver was running from police in the first place.