K9 tracks down juveniles accused of robbing pizza driver

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (WCMH) – It didn’t take police long to find two teens accused robbing a pizza delivery driver.

The robbery happened around 12:10am in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

According to police, a pizza was ordered to a home that turned out to be abandoned. As the driver walked to the home, a juvenile was waiting outside.

Another juvenile snuck up behind the driver and hit him over the head with a bottle.

Police said the juveniles then stole the pizza the driver was carrying, as well as all the pizza from his car.

A Sheriff’s deputy and his K9, Dare, arrived and managed to track down the suspects by scent.

The juveniles, along with two other juveniles were found inside a nearby garage eating the pizza. The two involved in the robbery were arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery.