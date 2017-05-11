Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at UPS facility given $1 million bond

By Published:
Danny Fabro

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County judge handed Danny Fabro a $1 million bond on Thursday, a day after he was arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Fabro, 54, has been arrested in connection with the death of Joyce Fox in February.

Police say Fabro shot Fox in the parking lot of the UPS facility in west Columbus where she worked. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Fox in her vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Fabro led police on a short chase before reportedly shooting himself.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s