Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at UPS facility given $1 million bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County judge handed Danny Fabro a $1 million bond on Thursday, a day after he was arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Fabro, 54, has been arrested in connection with the death of Joyce Fox in February.

Police say Fabro shot Fox in the parking lot of the UPS facility in west Columbus where she worked. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Fox in her vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Fabro led police on a short chase before reportedly shooting himself.