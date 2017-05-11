Murder suspects caught in Delaware Co. laugh during first court appearance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) – A man from Westerville and a woman from Louisville were seen joking and laughing during their first appearance in court on murder charges.

Robert L. Carpenter, 37 and Misty L. McKnight, 39, were arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in April. They were extradited to Kentucky Monday and appeared in court the next day, WAVE reported.

Carpenter and McKnight are accused of killing 31-year-old Joshua Cambron, dumping his body and stealing his van.

Carpenter and McKnight both laughed in the courtroom during the proceedings. They were hushed more than once.

They are being held on a $1 million bond.