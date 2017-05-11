Ohio man pleads guilty to paying $800,000 in bribes

BALTIMORE (AP) – An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to paying $800,000 in bribes to a couple working for the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that 43-year-old Matthew Barrow of Toledo, Ohio, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Baltimore.

According to his plea agreement, Barrow was president and owner of a company that obtained military subcontracts. Prosecutors say a Maryland couple steered $21 million in subcontracts to Barrow’s company in return for Barrow paying them $800,000.

Barrow faces a of maximum 15 years in prison at sentencing in January.

