Ohio State issues neighborhood safety notice after armed robbery near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a neighborhood safety notice Thursday afternoon after an armed robbery near campus.

Three victims not affiliated with the university “were robbed at gunpoint inside their residence by three males wearing dark clothing and bandanas around their faces,” according to the university. The robbery happened at 12:06pm on Summit Street between Lane and Northwood avenues.

The suspects fled in a white 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis, which the school says is owned by one of the victims.

Columbus Police encourage anyone with information to call 614-645-4545.