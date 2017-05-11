Columbus Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on Morse Road

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking along Morse Road on Wednesday.

Police say Wayne Mark Whitmore, 52, was in the road at the intersection of Morse and Sandy Lane Road around 8:55pm. Another man was driving westbound on Morse Road in the curb lane and struck Whitmore in the intersection. Whitmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 19th traffic fatality in Columbus this year, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

