Punishments varied in police use of force cases like Columbus Ofc. Rosen’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Video of Columbus Division of Police officer Zachary Rosen stomping Demarco Anderson as he lay on the ground handcuffed sent a community into disbelief.

Authorities concluded that Rosen violated division policy.

Columbus Police issued a statement earlier this week saying in part that “the stomp was an untrained technique and was found to be unreasonable and in violation of the division’s use of force directive.”

A lieutenant assigned to the professional standards bureau will review the investigation to determine if or how Officer Rosen will be disciplined.

In the 100 plus page document from the investigation, Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan gave several examples of officers who displayed similar misconduct to Rosen’s. All of those cases resulted in the officers being departmentally charged.

In one example, an officer kicked a suspect twice in the buttocks and the officer was issued a written reprimand. Another officer struck a suspect with an open vehicle door during an arrest, resulting in an 8-hour suspension. In a third case, an officer kicked a suspect in the face during an arrest. That case resulted in an 80-hour suspension for unreasonable use of force.

As of right now, there is no word on if or how Officer Rosen will be punished.

NBC4 reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police for comment, but no one was available to speak before the time of the broadcast.