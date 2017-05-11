Suspect wearing plastic bags on his feet robs east Columbus Family Dollar

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Family Dollar while wearing plastic bags on his feet.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10pm, Wednesday, a man wearing plastic bags covering his feet entered the store while workers were attempting to close for the night.

Police said the man drew a handgun and ordered the two employees to put cash in a plastic bag.

When the registers were emptied, the suspect took the bag of cash and ran from the store.

Anyone with information on this suspect can call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

