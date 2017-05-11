Trump supporter seen harassing Muslim family in viral video cries in mug shot

BROWNSVILLE, TX (KTSM) – “Donald Trump will stop you [expletive]!” shouted Alexander Jennes Downing, 35, to a Muslim family.

Downing is captured on video by the family with children as young as two years old present on the beach of South Padre Island, Texas.

The alcohol fueled, racial slur tirade lasted for 20 minutes according to a Facebook post by Noria Alward.

Alward posted the video on YouTube May 5th.

According to South Padre Island Police reports, “On May 3, 2017, officers were dispatched to 310 Padre Blvd in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with Alexander Jennes Downing (35) of Waterford, Connecticut. While making contact with Downing officers determined that he was intoxicated in a public place and was a danger to himself and others.”

Officers arrested Downing at the Pearl Resort and charged him with Public Intoxication. In the viral video Downing is seen with a clear plastic cup while shouting “Donald Trump is my president!” and ” “You can try to act like your innocence. You can try to [expletive] with me but guess what you will never ever ever stop me. My Christianity will rise above your Sharia law. Your Sharia law I don’t mean [expletive] to me!”

News Center 23’s Derick Garcia spoke with South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith, “I was saddened. Just want to say there is no way any of us here that work for the city would not tolerate anything like that.”

Smith continued, “We try to create an environment where people can come to the beach, have a good time and have a good time with their families and enjoy themselves. The last thing we want is for someone to be harassed and taunted by an intoxicated subject that is blatantly out of line.”

South Padre Island typically is a quiet city with tourism at its highest during Spring Break Texas Week. The crimes are primarily alcohol related. City leaders have devoted time in marketing South Padre Island as family friendly, Chief Smith calls the incident isolated and not tolerated, “As a matter of fact i just finished looking at letter after letter from different families that sent me back comments about what a good time they had [during Spring Break] and what a positive positive impact it has had and they look forward to coming back.”

Downing posted bond on a Public Intoxication charge the May 4th more charges could be on the way, “anyone that was offended that day that wants to file additional charges are welcome to contact our agency. Our doors are always open to that.” said Chief Smith.

Video of confrontation: https://youtu.be/OnPyq3afvGY (Warning, explicit language)