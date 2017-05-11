Woman cited for graffiti on rocks at Hawaiian mountain

HONOLULU (AP) – Authorities have found the woman suspected of painting graffiti on a mountain held sacred by Native Hawaiians.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said Tuesday the Native Hawaiian community helped officers contact with the woman, who was issued a citation.

Graffiti was found on rocks last month in the Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Reserve Area. There was also graffiti on a portable restroom and other areas of Mauna Kea.

Protesters have been fighting to stop a giant telescope from being built on the mountain. Protest leaders condemned the vandalism, saying it amounts to desecration.

The state released a photo showing rocks painted with the words “stop” and “bombing.”

Protest leaders say that likely refers to efforts to stop the military from using Pohakuloa Training Area.