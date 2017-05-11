LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — A Los Angeles-area woman who was assaulted during a date with a man she met on Instagram last summer has shared her terrifying tale, hoping it will be a lesson to others.

India Ali, 32, told KTLA she met James Baker, 27, through social media. Eventually, she said she felt comfortable enough to set up a date with him last July. On the date, Baker posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them drinking at a restaurant. Ali said she doesn’t remember leaving the restaurant with him or their ride back to Baker’s hotel near Los Angeles International Airport–but Baker posted videos of those events as well.

When Ali woke up the next morning at the hotel, something was wrong.

“It was horrible,” she told KTLA. “I woke up. I lifted my head up. I was lying in a puddle of throw up. So I look around and I see blood everywhere and my clothes everywhere.”

Ali saw her reflection in the mirror and realized she had been badly beaten. Her cell phone and car keys were gone, so she used the hotel phone to call 911. She was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where doctors determined she had severe head injuries.

Police found Ali’s phone in her car several miles away. Baker was there, as well. He was arrested July 21, records show, and is being held at the LA Men’s Central Jail. He was found guilty of felony assault, and also had prior out-of-state convictions and was on bail for allegedly using fake credit cards.

Ali tells KTLA she hopes her story reminds others to be careful about who they meet online.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to go and meet up with anybody that they don’t know,” she said. “Please don’t ever do that. You have to value your life.”