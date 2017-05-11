World War II New Jersey vet reunited with love letter 72 years later

Published:

WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) – A love letter lost in the walls of a New Jersey home has reached a World War II veteran 72 years after it was written.

Melissa Fahy and her father were renovating her Westfield home when they found the letter in a gap under the stairs. It was postmarked May 1945 and written by a woman named Virginia to her husband, Rolf Christoffersen, who was a sailor in the Norwegian Navy.

Fahy tells WNBC-TV in New York she couldn’t believe the love and admiration Virginia had for her husband.

She tracked down the couple’s son in California, who read the letter to his 96-year-old father.

Virginia had died six years ago this weekend.

Fahy says, “I guess it’s his wife coming back and making her memory alive again.”

 

