COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’ve driven anywhere in Ohio, you’ve likely seen them dotted across the countryside in various colors and shapes, many painted with the same graphic.

They are Ohio’s Bicentennial barns, and new legislation at the Ohio Statehouse wants to recognize them and all other barns. House Bill 12 would make the barn Ohio’s official historical state structure.

The Ohio barn bill even has its own Twitter page. It has full support from Ohio House lawmakers, but some call it a waste of legislator time and your taxpayer dollars.

“We don’t want to see money being spent on stuff that’s not useful,” said Greg Lawson with the Buckeye Institute, a non-profit independent organization that tracks government spending and whose goal is to advance free market public policy and see limited government.

