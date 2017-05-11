Zanesville schools closed due to flu-like symptoms

ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Schools in the Zanesville City School District will be closed Friday due to a large number of illnesses reported.

The district announced Thursday the schools will be closed Friday while staff works to sanitize all of the buildings to mitigate the issue.

According to the district, many are reporting flu-like symptoms. The district says the illness is most prevalent at John McIntire Elementary, but since students have siblings, they decided to close all of the schools to help snuff it out.

All of the schools will reopen Monday.