KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Licking County Kirkersville have confirmed a shooting Friday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, an active shooter situation was reported in the 200 block East Main Street in Kirkersville at Pine Kirk Care Center.

Kirkersville Elementary School is on lockdown while police investigate.

