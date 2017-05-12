Cheers! Pop the top on Columbus Craft Beer Week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Craft Beer Week gets “tapped” today and this year event will be bigger than ever.

“We were at almost 300 events which is up to 50 from last year and we’re at over 90 different venues which is up over 20 from last year. There’s just a phenomenal response to craft beer from the Columbus community.” Justin Hemminger, Ohio craft beer association.

Beyond the increase in participants there is also something very special on tap, Dysfunctionale.

” It’s basically just a giant project to get 20 brewers and a bunch of other people to collaborate on one thing so we jokingly named it Dysfunctionale because trying to get that many brewers to do one coordinated thing can be kind of difficult to get done, but we got it done and the results are delicious.”

Dysfunctionale will be available at several locations around town and in cans at local markets including select giant eagle market districts.

Craft beer starts today and will be “topped off” Saturday the 20th with Six One Pour at Huntington Park. For a full list of Columbus is Craft Beer Week events and participants visit

http://www.columbusbeerweek.com