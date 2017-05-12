Cincinnati police: Officer injured after fighting with suspect, falling through window

Steven Manning (CREDIT: WLWT)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Cincinnati Police say an officer was injured in a fight with a suspect early Thursday morning, according to WLWT. 

Police say Officer Tyler Lane was responding to reports of a fight at a residence in the 7200 block of Vine Street. Thirty-year-old Steven Tyler Manning reportedly kicked in a door of the residence and punched a man inside in the face.

Police say Officer Lane attempted to arrest Manning, but he punched the officer in the face. He was shocked with a Taser after refusing to cooperate, according to WLWT. Police say that while fighting inside of the home, both Lane and Manning fell through a window.

Lane had “deep lacerations” and required 12 stitches. Manning had minor injuries and was being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police say he is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He will be charged with aggravated burglary, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

