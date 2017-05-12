KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Kirkersville Elementary School has been placed on lock down due to an active shooting situation at a nursing and rehabilitation center just a few blocks away.

A heavy police presence is still located at the school. However, NBC4 reporter Dan Pearlman says all of the students who attend classes there have been safely moved to Watkins Middle Schools.

That’s where parents can pick up their students. Parents should NOT head to the elementary school.

The school is expected to remain on lock down until further notice.

