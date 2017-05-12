Man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief and two others identified

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified.

Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter.

His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville. His girlfriend worked at the nursing home where the shooting happened.

Video from Chopper 4 shows investigators searching a home on the 300 block of Oakland Avenue in Utica, Ohio. The home was listed as Hartless’ address in recent police reports and court documents.

Hartless was recently released from the Licking County Jail after being charged with domestic violence and criminal damaging/endangering, according to court records.

In 2010, Hartless was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault and aggravated menacing. He originally faced kidnapping and felonious assault charges in those cases.

After serving eight months in prison, Hartless was granted a judicial release and placed on community control for three years.