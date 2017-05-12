Man convicted of murder in baby daughter’s death sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man who admitted shaking his infant daughter before she was found dead in a car seat in his truck has been sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 18 years.

Court officials say 22-year-old Brian Hayslip had pleaded guilty to murder and evidence-tampering charges. The Springfield man was sentenced Thursday in a Clark County court.

Hayslip’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.

Court documents say Hayslip told police his 3-month-old daughter, Lilly, died after he shook her when she began crying Dec. 27 at his home in Springfield, about 45 miles west of Columbus.

Her body was found in Hayslip’s running truck. Authorities tracked Hayslip to a field, where he said he was looking for a place to bury the girl.

