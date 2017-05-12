Mother, husband sentenced for “horrific” abuse of toddler

By Published:
Mariah Rodriguez and Antonio Javon Burke-Gates are accused of 'horrific' child abuse. (Jefferson Co Jail via KRON)

MADRAS, OR (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl and the woman’s husband have been sentenced to more than a year in prison for what prosecutors called “horrific” abuse of the child at the couple’s Madras home.

The Bend Bulletin reports Friday that Antonio Javon Burke-Gates shot cell phone video of his wife, Mariah Rodriguez, beating and berating the sobbing toddler and mocking her because she couldn’t stand up. The two pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault and were sentenced earlier this week.

Burke-Gates can be heard on the video telling his wife she’s going too far and that he can’t take the girl out in public because she is so bruised.

He did not intervene.

He later sent the video to his grandmother, who contacted police.

