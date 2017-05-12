PHOTO GALLERY: Shooting scene in Kirkersville

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Hwy Patrol confirms a police officer was shot while responding to an active shooter situation at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Kirkersville. The officers condition is unknown.

The nearby elementary school remains on lock down. Parents can pick up their children from Watkins Middle School.

According to 911 dispatchers, an active shooter situation was reported in the 200 block East Main Street in Kirkersville at Pine Kirk Care Center.

FULL DETAILS HERE >>

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.