PHOTO GALLERY: Shooting scene in Kirkersville

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Hwy Patrol confirms a police officer was shot while responding to an active shooter situation at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Kirkersville. The officers condition is unknown.

The nearby elementary school remains on lock down. Parents can pick up their children from Watkins Middle School.

According to 911 dispatchers, an active shooter situation was reported in the 200 block East Main Street in Kirkersville at Pine Kirk Care Center.

